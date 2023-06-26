Vengaivayal incident: Political parties silent due to compulsion of vote bank politics, alleges Ambedkar Makkal Iyakkam

June 26, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Ambedkar Makkal Iyakkam executive president Ilamurugu Muthu on Monday alleged that political parties in the State remained silent on the Vengaivayal incident due to compulsions of vote bank politics.

Speaking to reporters at Pudukottai, Mr. Ilamurugu Muthu said political parties such as the AIADMK, Congress and the Communist parties had not mounted pressure with regard to the incident at Vengaivayal in the district where faeces was mixed in an overhead water tank that supplied drinking water to Adi Dravidar families.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam had not spoken about the Vengaivayal issue, he claimed adding that they should have lent their voice and visited Vengaivayal and stood with the affected Dalit families.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ilamurugu Muthu accused the DMK government of trying to allow the culprits behind the incident, to escape. He alleged that investigation into the case was not proceeding on the right lines as the culprits were yet to be arrested even six months.

Mr. Ilamurugu Muthu said he had submitted a petition to the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, New York, highlighting the Vengaivayal incident and sought its intervention.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.