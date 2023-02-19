Vengaivayal incident: National Commission for SCs seeks action taken report from Pudukottai Collector, SP

February 19, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has asked for the report on the action taken from Pudukottai District Collector and Superintendent of Police regarding the incident in Vengaivayal village. In December last year, faeces were found mixed in an overhead water tank that supplied drinking water to the Adi Dravidar families in the village. The Commission had issued a notice to both of the authorities early this month based on the representation made to the Commission by Ilamurugu Muthu, executive president, Ambedkar People Movement. The notice further said the Commission would investigate/inquire into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India. Mr. Ilamurugu Muthu told The Hindu on Sunday that he had submitted the petition to the Commission in New Delhi on February 7 based on which the notice had been issued to the Collector and the Superintendent of Police to submit an action taken report within 15 days of the receipt of the notice, which is dated February 8. In the representation to the Commission Vice Chairman Arun Halder, Mr. Muthu said none had been arrested in connection with the inhuman atrocity against the Dalits in the Vengaivayal case. Mr. Muthu urged the Commission to visit the village and instruct the Tamil Nadu government to take necessary action. The Vengaivayal incident case, which was initially probed by the Vellanur police, was subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch CID on the order of the Director General of Police. The CB-CID has constituted special teams to investigate the case. The culprits behind the crime are yet to be identified and arrested.