Vengaivayal incident: Bail petitions of accused dismissed

January 10, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under the SC / ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act here on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of L. Mookkaiah, the tea shop owner who was arrested on the charge of discriminating against the Adi Dravidars of Vengaivayal village by having a two-tumbler system in his shop at nearby Eraiyur.

The Court also dismissed the bail petition of L. Singammal who was arrested on the charge of abusing the Adi - Dravidars of Vengaivayal by denoting their caste name when the Collector recently led a group of Dalits into a temple that was allegedly out of bounds for them.

Hearing on the bail petitions came up on Tuesday in the Court which dismissed them on the grounds that investigation in the cases were not yet completed. The Vellanur police had booked separate cases against Mookkaiah, 55, and Singammal (32) on December 27 based on separate complaints lodged by Tahsildar, Kulathur Sakthivel.

The prevalence of two-tumbler system at the tea shop came to light during an inspection by Pudukottai Collector Kavitha Ramu at Vengaivayal late last month upon receiving information that faeces were mixed in an overhead water tank that supplied drinking water to Adi Dravidar families. The Vellanur Police has registered a separate case in connection with mixing of faeces in the water tank with investigation underway in that as well. The accused involved in mixing faeces in the tank is yet to be established.