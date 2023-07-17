Vengaivayal case: Special Court directs four juveniles to undergo DNA test

July 17, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Pudukottai, on Monday ordered four juveniles to undergo a DNA test in connection with the Vengaivayal case.

The order was issued based on a petition filed by the Crime Branch-CID seeking DNA testing of the four juveniles of Eraiyur and Vengaivayal.

The court directed that an appropriate date be fixed for the test by the Chairman, Child Welfare Committee, Pudukottai; the Child Welfare Officer of the jurisdictional station; and the parents of the juveniles. The juveniles should be accompanied by their parents, the Child Welfare Committee Chairman and the Child Welfare Officer of the jurisdictional police station while being taken for collection of blood samples for the DNA test, prosecution sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The samples of 21 people have been collected at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital and sent for DNA testing in Chennai.

The case pertains to an incident of faeces having been found in an overhead water tank at Vengaivayal that supplied drinking water to Adi Dravidar families.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.