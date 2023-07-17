Vengaivayal case: Special Court directs four juveniles to undergo DNA test

July 17, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Pudukottai, on Monday ordered four juveniles to undergo a DNA test in connection with the Vengaivayal case.

The order was issued based on a petition filed by the Crime Branch-CID seeking DNA testing of the four juveniles of Eraiyur and Vengaivayal.

The court directed that an appropriate date be fixed for the test by the Chairman, Child Welfare Committee, Pudukottai; the Child Welfare Officer of the jurisdictional station; and the parents of the juveniles. The juveniles should be accompanied by their parents, the Child Welfare Committee Chairman and the Child Welfare Officer of the jurisdictional police station while being taken for collection of blood samples for the DNA test, prosecution sources said.

The samples of 21 people have been collected at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital and sent for DNA testing in Chennai.

The case pertains to an incident of faeces having been found in an overhead water tank at Vengaivayal that supplied drinking water to Adi Dravidar families.