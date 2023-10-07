HamberMenu
Vengaivayal case: Six more to undergo DNA test

October 07, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

 The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Pudukottai, on Friday issued an order to conduct DNA test on six more persons in connection with the case relating to mixing of faeces in an overhead water tank that supplied drinking water to Adi Dravidar families at Vengaivayal village in the district in December last year.

The order was issued based on a petition filed by the Crime Branch CID which is investigating the case. So far, 25 persons had been subjected to DNA test in connection with the case, said CB-CID sources.

