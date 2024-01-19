Vengaivayal case: nine file petitions objecting to polygraph test

January 19, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Nine persons filed petitions in the Special Court Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under the SC/ST (POA) Act in Pudukottai on Friday raising objections to the conduct of polygraph test on them in connection with the case of mixing of faeces in an overhead water tank at Vengaivayal in Pudukottai district in December 2022. Another person sought a week’s time to decide.

All the 10 persons on Friday appeared before the court after the Crime Branch CID had filed a petition earlier seeking to conduct polygraph tests on them in connection with the case.

The CB-CID had collected blood samples from the 10 persons earlier to conduct DNA tests as part of their investigation. CB-CID sources said the next hearing in the case has been posted to January 29.

