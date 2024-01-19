GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vengaivayal case: nine file petitions objecting to polygraph test

January 19, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Nine persons filed petitions in the Special Court Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under the SC/ST (POA) Act in Pudukottai on Friday raising objections to the conduct of polygraph test on them in connection with the case of mixing of faeces in an overhead water tank at Vengaivayal in Pudukottai district in December 2022. Another person sought a week’s time to decide. 

All the 10 persons on Friday appeared before the court after the Crime Branch CID had filed a petition earlier seeking to conduct polygraph tests on them in connection with the case.

The CB-CID had collected blood samples from the 10 persons earlier to conduct DNA tests as part of their investigation. CB-CID sources said the next hearing in the case has been posted to January 29. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / dalits

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.