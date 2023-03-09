Vengaivayal case: NHRC directs Pudukottai SP to submit ‘action taken’ report within four weeks

March 09, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Superintendent of Police, Pudukottai, to submit an ‘action taken’ report on the case pertaining to the mixing of faeces with water in an overhead tank providing drinking water to Adi Dravidar families at Vengaivayal village in the district.

The NHRC asked for the report based on a complaint submitted to it by Ambedkar People Movement executive president Ilamurugu Muthu. Mr. Muthu had sought the intervention of the NHRC in getting justice for the Dalits. He said no one had been arrested in the case so far.

Acting on the complaint, the NHRC directed the SP to submit the report within four weeks. Last month, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes sought a similar report from the District Collector and the SP, again based on a representation made by Mr. Muthu.

The Vengaivayal case, reported in December last year, was initially probed by special teams of the Pudukottai district police. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch-CID on the orders of the Director-General of Police.