Vengaivayal case: eight persons provide blood samples for DNA test

July 05, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Eight persons, including three women, who had refused to undergo DNA test in the first batch in connection with the Vengaivayal case — where human faeces were found mixed in a tank that supplied water to SC families — provided their blood samples at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital on Wednesday, following a special court’s order.

On Tuesday, the Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act had ordered the eight residents of Vengaivayal village to undergo DNA test as part of the CB-CID probe into the case.

Their blood samples were collected at the Department of Forensic Medicine at 10 a.m. and they would be sent through the special court to Chennai, where the DNA tests will be conducted. So far, blood samples of 21 persons have been collected in connection with the case.

