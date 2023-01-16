Vengaivayal case: CB-CID launches probe

January 16, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Crime Branch CID has launched an investigation into the case relating to mixing of faeces in an overhead water tank that supplied drinking water to Adi Dravidar families at Vengaivayal village in the district recently.

The CB-CID took over the investigation following a directive from the Director General of Police and the Head of the Police Force recently. The Vellanur police in Pudukottai district had registered the case initially and were probing it.

The CB-CID had received the case diary files pertaining to the case from the local police after the case was transferred to it. The CB-CID personnel inspected Vengaivayal village on Monday and conducted inquiries with the people, the investigating agency sources said.

Special teams headed by a senior police officer in the rank of an Additional Superintendent of Police was constituted in Pudukottai district earlier to probe the case and achieve a breakthrough. The special teams had conducted inquiries with 85 persons and recorded their statements.