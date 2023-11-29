Vengaivayal case: CB-CID files petition seeking polygraph test on 10 persons

November 29, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Crime Branch CID probing the case of mixing of faeces in an overhead water tank at Vengaivayal in Pudukottai district in December last year has filed a petition in the Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under the SC /ST (POA) Act seeking to conduct polygraph test on 10 persons in connection with the case.

The persons are those whose blood samples were collected for DNA tests as sought by the investigating agency. CB-CID sources said the 10 persons from Eraiyur, Vengaivayal and other nearby areas appeared before the Special Court on Tuesday.

The CB-CID had explained to them about the polygraph test and the manner in which it would be conducted and that it would be done only after obtaining their consent. The sources further said the court asked the CB-CID to file an additional affidavit regarding the explanations given earlier by the investigating agency to the 10 persons regarding the polygraph test. The court adjourned the hearing to December 5.

As part of its investigation, the CB-CID had subjected 31 persons to undergo DNA tests in connection with the case. The faeces were found mixed in the overhead water tank that supplied drinking water to the Adi Dravidar families at Vengaivayal. The case initially probed by the Pudukottai district police was subsequently transferred to the CB-CID.