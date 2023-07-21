ADVERTISEMENT

Vengaivayal case | Blood samples of four juveniles taken for DNA test

July 21, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The samples were taken from the juveniles at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital, in the presence of child welfare officials

The Hindu Bureau

The overhead water tank at Vengavayal village in Pudukkottai district, where faeces was found, last December | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

Blood samples of four juveniles were taken on Friday, for a DNA test, as per the direction of a Special Court in Pudukottai in connection with the Vengaivayal case, of faecal matter being found in a water tank that supplied water to Dalits in the village, last December.

The four boys from Eraiyur and Vengaivayal villages were accompanied by their parents to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital where their blood samples were taken in the presence of the chairman, District Child Welfare Committee and a member of the Committee, sources said.

The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Pudukottai had, on Monday, July 17, 2023, issued an order to conduct a DNA test on samples from the four juveniles.

The Special Court had issued the order based on a petition filed by the Crime Branch CID, which is investigating the case, seeking a direction to conduct DNA tests on the four juveniles. 

The samples of 21 other people have been collected at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital and sent for DNA testing in Chennai, in connection with the case.

