Vengaivayal case: Blood samples of five more persons collected at Pudukottai hospital

October 12, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Blood samples of five more persons, including a juvenile, were collected at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday to conduct DNA tests in connection with the case relating to mixing of faeces in an overhead water tank that supplied drinking water to Adi Dravidar families at Vengaivayal village in the district in December last year.

The samples would be sent to Chennai for DNA tests. The blood sample of another person could not be taken on Thursday as he had reported sick and was hospitalised, said CB-CID sources.

The samples were taken following an order issued by the Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Pudukottai, recently based on a petition filed by the CB-CID, which is investigating the case. Twenty-five persons had already been subjected to DNA tests in connection with the case.

CONNECT WITH US