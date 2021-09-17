Vendors, organisations get certificates from FSSAI

Tiruchi

17 September 2021 20:30 IST

Tiruchi Collector distributed certificates issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India to various organisations including temples and food vendors. The certificates were in recognition of the organisations that adopted and maintain food safety and hygiene.

Four temples – Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple, Srirangam, Arulmigu Jambukeswarar Akhilandeswari Temple, Tiruvanaikovil, Thayumanaswami Temple, Rockfort, Sri Vekkaliyamman Temple, Woraiyur were given Blissful Hygienic Offering to God (BHOG) certification for ensuring safety and hygiene while preparing prasadam for devotees. An inspection was conducted at the temples by officials of the FSSAI following which the certification was given.

A total of 193 street vendors were given Food Safety Training and Certification (FOSTAC) while 79 were registered and received licenses issued by the FSSAI.

Eleven restaurants and four Anganwadi centres were given Hygiene Rating while the Anganwadis were also given Eat Right Campus recognition. Eleven drinking water suppliers functioning within the city limits were also given FOSTAC certification after being trained and given the necessary guidelines.

All the certifications were handed out by authorities of the FSSAI in New Delhi and distributed by the District Collector S. Sivarasu and R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Tiruchi.