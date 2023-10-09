Vendors encroach upon platforms at Chathiram bus stand

October 09, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Unauthorised encroachments on the platforms of Chathiram bus stand in Tiruchi have been causing inconvenience to commuters.

Vendors selling fruits, plastic products and various food items have occupied a major portion of the platforms in the bus stand, leaving little space for commuters to move about.. A few vendors have even established makeshift shops to sell their products on the platforms.

A majority of the shop owners who operate inside the bus stand have encroached upon the passenger space, which is troublesome for the passengers. “Carrying luggage and walking on the platform is difficult as most of the products are kept on the platform. Authorities should initiate action against the encroachers,” said R. Vasudevan, a commuter.

The redeveloped bus stand, spread over 2.5 acres of land, has 30 bus bays and sees the movement of over 650 buses every day. The facility, which is considered one of the major transit hubs in the city, handles a large number of passengers every day who commute within the district and also to other destinations across the State.

Encroachment of the space is a perennial problem as efforts by the Corporation did not yield any result. ‘Although officials warn the shopkeepers to remove the products kept on the platforms, the vendors return within a day,” said a shopkeeper.

Vendors say they are forced to set up makeshift shops on the platforms as they are unable to pay the monthly rent. “Some of us who could not afford to pay the hefty rents have returned the shops,” said Manoharan, a vendor.

There are around 54 shops in the redeveloped bus terminus of which 39 remain operational. The traders would secure the shops through bidding in an open auction, and the monthly rent of a shop would be between ₹28,000 to ₹60,000.

When contacted, a senior official of the Corporation said they would initiate action to resolve public concerns. “We will soon rent out the remaining shops and take appropriate steps to remove encroachments from the bus stand,” he added.