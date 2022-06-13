Vending fee collection issue hots up in Kumbakonam

The issue of allowing a private individual to collect vending fee from street traders by Kumbakonam Corporation has snowballed with Vending Committee members publicly registering their protest.

The Vending Committees are formed by urban civic bodies under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Street Vendors (Protection and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme and Rules, 2015 after enumerating and enrolling street vendors, both permanent and mobile, eking out their livelihood by putting up shops on the streets or by passing through them.

According to the scheme, the certificate of vending is issued to eligible vendors/street traders by the committee. A fee is collected from them for using public places to conduct their business, according to official sources.

Further, the civic body is the sole authority to collect the vending fee directly from the certified vendors. However, recently Kumbakonam Corporation issued a tender and granted permission to a successful bidder to collect the fee on behalf of the civic body, which, according to the committee members, was a grave violation of the provisions of the TNSV(PRSV) Scheme.

In a petition submitted at the general grievance meeting held at the District Collectorate here on Monday, Sadiqbatcha, a member, claimed that the Corporation Commissioner had unilaterally taken the decision to increase the vending fee and completed the tender process that enabled a private party to collect the vending fee in violation of rules.

Seeking the squashing of the tender, he exhorted the district administration to ensure that essential decisions relating to the welfare and regulation of street vending businesses be taken by the civic body in consultation with the Vending Committee.

Meanwhile, Thanjavur District Secretary of AITUC-affiliated Thanjavur District Street Vendors Association,, R. P. Muthukumaran, also submitted a memorandum to the district administration on Monday seeking the cancellation of the tender.

The Association and some of the Vending Committee members had raised the issue with civic officials early this month in vain.