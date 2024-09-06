Vellapallam fishing harbour nears completion, set to open in early 2025

The construction of the fishing harbour at Vellapallam in Vedaranyam district is 80% complete and expected to be operational by early 2025. Sanctioned in 2019 under the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) scheme, the ₹100-crore project aims to improve the livelihood of the local fishing community.

Fishing is a primary source of employment in Vedaranyam, with about 9,176 fishermen from Vellapallam and nearby villages relying on eight mechanised fishing vessels (MFV), 490 fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) boats, and 80 catamarans. However, the area currently lacked essential facilities such as berthing, hygienic fish markets, and spaces for net drying and mending.

The project includes south and north breakwaters, berthing facilities, dredging, auction halls, net mending sheds, and a boat repair workshop. Public amenities include toilets, a health centre, a security kiosk, and a rest shed for fishermen.

Upon completion, the harbour will accommodate 100 mechanised fishing vessels and 500 FRP boats, enabling year-round fishing and safe landings. The new facilities are expected to improve fish marketing, enhance hygiene, and boost the socio-economic conditions of fishermen.

Nagapattinam District Collector P. Akash recently inspected the project and urged officials to complete the remaining work quickly. The harbour is set to benefit fishing villages in Vedaranyam taluk, including Vellapallam, Kameswaram, Vizhundamavadi, Vanavanmahadevi, Naluvedhapathy, and Pushpavanam.