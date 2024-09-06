GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vellapallam fishing harbour nears completion, set to open in early 2025

Upon completion, the harbour will accommodate 100 mechanised fishing vessels and 500 FRP boats, enabling year-round fishing and safe landings

Published - September 06, 2024 09:01 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
Nagapattinam District Collector P. Akash inspected the ongoing construction work at Vellapallam fishing harbour on Thursday.

Nagapattinam District Collector P. Akash inspected the ongoing construction work at Vellapallam fishing harbour on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The construction of the fishing harbour at Vellapallam in Vedaranyam district is 80% complete and expected to be operational by early 2025. Sanctioned in 2019 under the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) scheme, the ₹100-crore project aims to improve the livelihood of the local fishing community.

Fishing is a primary source of employment in Vedaranyam, with about 9,176 fishermen from Vellapallam and nearby villages relying on eight mechanised fishing vessels (MFV), 490 fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) boats, and 80 catamarans. However, the area currently lacked essential facilities such as berthing, hygienic fish markets, and spaces for net drying and mending.

The project includes south and north breakwaters, berthing facilities, dredging, auction halls, net mending sheds, and a boat repair workshop. Public amenities include toilets, a health centre, a security kiosk, and a rest shed for fishermen.

Upon completion, the harbour will accommodate 100 mechanised fishing vessels and 500 FRP boats, enabling year-round fishing and safe landings. The new facilities are expected to improve fish marketing, enhance hygiene, and boost the socio-economic conditions of fishermen.

Nagapattinam District Collector P. Akash recently inspected the project and urged officials to complete the remaining work quickly. The harbour is set to benefit fishing villages in Vedaranyam taluk, including Vellapallam, Kameswaram, Vizhundamavadi, Vanavanmahadevi, Naluvedhapathy, and Pushpavanam.

Published - September 06, 2024 09:01 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / fishing industry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.