Velipalayam temple pond in Nagapattinam awaits restoration

The deteriorating condition of the waterbody is causing concern among devotees as the teppotsavam will be held at the place during the Tamil month of Masi

Published - November 18, 2024 08:05 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
The pond of Sri Anandhavalli Sametha Agatheeswarar Temple in Velipalayam in Nagapattinam was dredged 22 years ago.

The pond of Sri Anandhavalli Sametha Agatheeswarar Temple in Velipalayam in Nagapattinam was dredged 22 years ago. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pressing for the immediate restoration of the teppakulam of Sri Anandhavalli Sametha Agatheeswarar Temple in Velipalayam, the Nagapattinam District Development Committee has submitted a petition to the district administration.

Committee president N.P. Bhaskaran highlighted the deteriorating condition of the pond, which is spread over 6,157 sq. m. in Ward 4, Block 42 of Nagapattinam town. The temple pond is polluted with sewage, stagnant water, and overgrown weeds, diminishing its sanctity.

Despite a recent consecration ceremony, the pond was neither cleaned nor restored, causing distress among devotees. Mr. Bhaskaran said the pond was dredged 22 years ago and since then, no maintenance work, including the construction of a boundary wall, had been undertaken.

R. Raja, a devotee, expressed concern as the pond was used for the temple’s ‘Theppam’ festival during the Tamil month of Masi (March), and the contaminated water raised questions over its continued use.

The committee has urged the district administration to clean, dredge, and restore the pond, and to construct protective walls to ensure its sanctity was preserved, emphasising the cultural and religious importance of this space.

Sources from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department said they had requested funds from the State government to begin restoration work.

