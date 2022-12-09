Velankanni - Vasco Da Gama train services cancelled

December 09, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has announced the cancellation of Vasco Da Gama - Velankanni - Vasco Da Gama weekly expresses (Train Nos. 17315/17316) in view of engineering works at Vasco Da Gama railway station in Goa. The Vasco Da Gama - Velankanni express (Train No. 17315), via Salem, Erode, Karur and Tiruchi, scheduled to leave Vasco Da Gama on December 12 and 19 are cancelled. The Velankanni - Vasco Da Gama express (Train No. 17316), sheduled to leave Velankanni on December 13 and 20, will also be cancelled, a Southern Railway press release said. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

