Velankanni Shrine’s festival begins with flag-hoisting

August 29, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The annual festival of the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health began with the flag-hoisting ceremony at Velankanni in Nagapattinam district on Tuesday.

The flag was taken into a procession in the streets of Velankanni and later hoisted at the shrine, marking the commencement of the 11-day festival. Pilgrims from various places thronged at Velankanni in large numbers to witness the festival.

They also showered flowers when the decorated idol of Mary was taken into a procession. Rev. Fr. C. Irudayaraj, Rector, and priests led the procession and conducted a Holy Mass in the shrine after the flag-hoisting ceremony.

Collector Johny Tom Varghese, Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh, and senior officials participated in the festival. The district administration has made elaborate arrangements and taken steps to operate round-the-clock special bus services to Velankanni to facilitate pilgrims. The police have also stepped up security arrangements around the shrine.

The festival will conclude on September 8, with the lowering of Our Lady’s flag.