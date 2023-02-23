Velankanni- Ernakulam special train service extended to March

February 23, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has announced that Ernakulam - Velankanni - Ernakulam weekly special trains will continue to run next month to clear extra rush. The Ernakulam- Junction - Velankanni special (train no. 06035) will run on March 4, 11, 18 and 25. It will leave Ernakulam Junction at 1.10 p.m. on Saturdays and reach Velankanni at 5.40 a.m., the next day. The Velankanni - Ernakulam Junction special (train No. 06036) will run on March 5, 12, 19 and 26. It will leave Velankanni at 6.40 p.m. on Sundays and reach Ernakulam at 11.40 a.m., the next day. There is no change in coach composition, maintenance schedule, timings and stoppages.