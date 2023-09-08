Velankanni car festival celebrated with pomp and grandeur

September 08, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:18 am IST

The car procession, the highlight of the 11-day-long feast of Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health in Velankanni in Nagapattinam district, was held on Thursday evening with devotees offering their worship.

The celebrations started at around 5.30 pm with the Rosary, Litany and Novena prayer followed by concelebrated Holy Mass by Most Rev. M. Devadass Ambrose, Bishop of Thanjavur Diocese.

The car procession began around 7.30 pm with a row of six illuminated cars taken out, one behind the other, followed by the big car of Our Lady of Velankanni going through the streets of the town before returning to the Basilica.

The annual feast began on August 29 with the hoisting of the flag on the church premises. Following a Holy mass and prayers, the celebrations will conclude with a lowering of the flag of Our Lady on September 8.