Velankanni car festival celebrated with much grandeur

A large number of devotees witnessed the car procession, the highlight of the 11-day-long feast of Our Lady of Good Health in Velankanni in Nagapattinam district, which was held on Saturday (September 7, 2024) with much grandeur.

The celebrations started at around 5.15 pm with the Rosary, Litany and Novena prayer followed by concelebrated Holy Mass by Most Rev. T. Sagayaraj, Bishop of Thanjavur Diocese.

The car procession began around 8 p.m. with a row of illuminated cars taken out, one behind the other, followed by the grand big car of Our Lady of Good Health going through the streets before returning to the Basilica.

Elaborate security arrangements were made, and a huge posse of police was deployed along the procession route to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

A special feast mass will be conducted on September 8 in the Morning Star church to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mother Mary. The feast will conclude with the lowering of Our Lady’s flag in the evening.

The annual feast began on August 29 with the hoisting of the flag on the church premises.

