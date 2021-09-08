Velankanni annual feast ends

NAGAPATTINAM

08 September 2021 19:50 IST

The Velankanni Annual Feast 2021 concluded on Wednesday with the celebration of the birth of St. Mary at the Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Health in Velankanni here.

The Nagapattinam district administration had announced that the feast would take place without the participation of pilgrims keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocol. The celebration of the annual feast was telecast live by the shrine management and was watched by thousands of pilgrims from across the country.

The feast began on August 29 with the hoisting of the flag on the church premises. Following daily mass and prayers, the celebrations concluded with a car festival on September 7 and the lowering of the flag on September 8. Bishop of Thanjavur Diocese M. Devadass Ambrose consecrated the special mass where a special prayer was held for the well-being of the people of the world affected by COVID-19.

This is the second time in a row that the feast was held in a subdued manner due to COVID-19. Rector Rev. Fr. A.M.A. Prabakar thanked the district administration, police personnel and volunteers for the smooth conduct of the feast this year.