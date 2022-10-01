Vehicular underpasses at two black spots on Tiruchi - Madurai highway to be completed soon

Vehicular underpass being constructed at Dheeranmanagar on the Tiruchi - Madurai highway. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two accident-prone black spots identified on Tiruchi - Madurai National Highway will get eliminated soon with construction of Vehicular Underpasses (VUP), as a remedial measure, apace at both locations.

The construction of VUP along with service road on both sides of the highway at Dheeranmanagar - identified as a black spot - has reached the final stage of completion. Nearly 95% of the construction works are over and the VUP is expected to be ready by October. The service road has already been laid as part of the project, a senior official of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said.

The project at Dheeranmanagar has been taken up at a cost of around ₹15 crore with construction works having been launched in January 2021.

The construction of the other VUP along with service roads on both sides of the main carriageway at Munikovil near Melur is also proceeding briskly. The works being executed at a cost of around ₹16.6 crore are expected to be completed by December.

The NHAI has simultaneously commenced the work of construction of yet another VUP along with service road at Kodumbalur - another accident-prone black spot near Viralimalai - on this highway. This project is being executed at a cost of ₹22.7 crore. The official said construction of a Limited Vehicular Underpass with service roads has begun at another black spot identified at Melapatchakudi at a cost of ₹10.20 crore. Both projects which started in June will take one year for completion.

In addition to these, the NHAI has decided to construct Limited Vehicular Underpass with service road at Soriyampatti near Thuvarankurichi. The work costing ₹14.9 crore has been awarded and would be taken up shortly. All these projects are being implemented by the NHAI Project Implementation Unit, Tiruchi, the official said adding that the black spots were identified by road safety experts of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The construction of Vehicular Underpass and Limited Vehicular underpass would substantially bring down the accident rate on the busy Tiruchi - Madurai highway which witnesses a heavy volume of passenger and freight traffic, the official said.

The entire Tiruchi - Madurai stretch is to be relaid, for which approval has been accorded by the NHAI headquarters in New Delhi. The work is expected to begin by this year end.