ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicular underpass along Tiruchi- Madurai NH stretch to open by April

March 19, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

R Rajaram

The Vehicular Underpass (VUP) at Dheeranmanagar near Tiruchi along the Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway stretch is likely to be opened early April. 

Construction of the VUP, a project executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is on the verge of completion with minor works such as road markings to be carried out. 

The VUP has been constructed as a remedial measure to check accidents at this location which was identified as an accident-prone black spot along the busy Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway stretch. Apart from Dheeranmanagar, the NHAI had identified four other locations — Melapatchakudi, Kodumbalur, Soriyampatti and Munikovil — as accident-prone black spots along the same stretch.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior NHAI official said the VUP project had reached an advanced level and the plan was to open it for vehicular movements by the end of March or early April. Installation of lamp posts on the VUP was also over and the NHAI had approached Tangedco for a power supply.

The official said that road markings would be done before the VUP was opened. The VUP along with service roads on either side has been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹15 crore. 

The NHAI is to construct VUPs along with service roads at Kodumbalur and Munikovil and Light Vehicular Underpasses at Melapatchakudi and Soriyampatti with a view to substantially bringing down accident rate along the highway stretch. Construction works at Melapatchakudi and Kodumbalur are under progress.

The NHAI official further said the VUP is under construction at Siruvachur near Perambalur along the Tiruchi - Padalur national highway stretch was scheduled for completion by May. Over 65% of the works including the construction of retaining walls have been completed so far with surface improvements being carried out for the laying of the road. The road laying work was expected to commence in April. The entire structure is being constructed to about one kilometre at Siruvachur at the cost of ₹12.62 crores.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US