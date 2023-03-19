Vehicular underpass along Tiruchi- Madurai NH stretch to open by April

March 19, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Vehicular Underpass (VUP) at Dheeranmanagar near Tiruchi along the Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway stretch is likely to be opened early April.

Construction of the VUP, a project executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is on the verge of completion with minor works such as road markings to be carried out.

The VUP has been constructed as a remedial measure to check accidents at this location which was identified as an accident-prone black spot along the busy Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway stretch. Apart from Dheeranmanagar, the NHAI had identified four other locations — Melapatchakudi, Kodumbalur, Soriyampatti and Munikovil — as accident-prone black spots along the same stretch.

A senior NHAI official said the VUP project had reached an advanced level and the plan was to open it for vehicular movements by the end of March or early April. Installation of lamp posts on the VUP was also over and the NHAI had approached Tangedco for a power supply.

The official said that road markings would be done before the VUP was opened. The VUP along with service roads on either side has been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹15 crore.

The NHAI is to construct VUPs along with service roads at Kodumbalur and Munikovil and Light Vehicular Underpasses at Melapatchakudi and Soriyampatti with a view to substantially bringing down accident rate along the highway stretch. Construction works at Melapatchakudi and Kodumbalur are under progress.

The NHAI official further said the VUP is under construction at Siruvachur near Perambalur along the Tiruchi - Padalur national highway stretch was scheduled for completion by May. Over 65% of the works including the construction of retaining walls have been completed so far with surface improvements being carried out for the laying of the road. The road laying work was expected to commence in April. The entire structure is being constructed to about one kilometre at Siruvachur at the cost of ₹12.62 crores.