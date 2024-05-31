ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicular traffic hit on ECR following a demonstration

Updated - May 31, 2024 06:54 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 06:53 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Vehicular traffic on the East Coast Road near Sethubhavachatram was affected for more than three hours on Friday after a group of people blocked the road.

According to sources, Zahir Hussain (32) of Rawthervayal hamlet near Sethubhavachatram suffered some health issues and was admitted to a private hospital at Peravurani on Thursday from where he was transferred to the Government hospital at Pudukottai.

He was declared dead on arrival at the Government hospital, Pudukottai. Subsequently, the relatives of the deceased made arrangements for the burial. However, the hospital authorities said that they could release the body only after postmortem.

When the decease’s relatives demanded that the body be handed over to them without conducting the postmortem, the hospital authorities requested them to get a no-objection certificate from the concerned police station.

Protesting this, the relatives of the deceased and a group of the general public staged a road roko demonstration on the ECR at Rawthervayal hamlet on Friday demanding the handing over of Zahir’s body without conducting the postmortem.

They were persuaded to withdraw their protest after three hours after being convinced by senior Revenue and Police officials.

