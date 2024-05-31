GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Vehicular traffic hit on ECR following a demonstration

Updated - May 31, 2024 06:54 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 06:53 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Vehicular traffic on the East Coast Road near Sethubhavachatram was affected for more than three hours on Friday after a group of people blocked the road.

According to sources, Zahir Hussain (32) of Rawthervayal hamlet near Sethubhavachatram suffered some health issues and was admitted to a private hospital at Peravurani on Thursday from where he was transferred to the Government hospital at Pudukottai.

He was declared dead on arrival at the Government hospital, Pudukottai. Subsequently, the relatives of the deceased made arrangements for the burial. However, the hospital authorities said that they could release the body only after postmortem.

When the decease’s relatives demanded that the body be handed over to them without conducting the postmortem, the hospital authorities requested them to get a no-objection certificate from the concerned police station.

Protesting this, the relatives of the deceased and a group of the general public staged a road roko demonstration on the ECR at Rawthervayal hamlet on Friday demanding the handing over of Zahir’s body without conducting the postmortem.

They were persuaded to withdraw their protest after three hours after being convinced by senior Revenue and Police officials.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.