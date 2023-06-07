ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles distributed to persons with disabilities in Tiruchi

June 07, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru along with School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi flag off a battery operated vehicle for persons with disabilities in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, along with Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, on Wednesday distributed vehicles to persons with disabilities in Tiruchi.

Around 60 beneficiaries were provided with retro-fitted two-wheelers each, costing ₹83,500 at a total cost of ₹50.10 lakh. The Ministers also flagged off an eight-seater battery-operated car costing ₹4.79 lakh for the elderly and persons with disabilities visiting the Collectorate complex.

As many as 31 electric vehicles for garbage collection were distributed to nine panchayats in the district. The panchayats of Kallakudi, Kattuputhur, Koothappar, Manachanallur, Pullambadi, S.Kannanur, Sirugamani, Thathaiyangarpettai, and Thottiyam received the vehicles under the Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme. The 31 vehicles were procured to the tune of ₹47.19 lakh.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar; Inspector General of Police, Central Zone G. Karthikeyan; Commissioner of Police M. Sathiya Priya; Mayor M. Anbazhagan; Corporation Commissioner R.Vaithinathan; Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar and other senior officials were present.

