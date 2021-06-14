Vehicles besieged

14 June 2021 20:27 IST

THANJAVUR

The Communist Party of India cadres besieged vehicles in which the persons involved in the Narimanam-Valavanthankottai Crude Oil pipeline laying project were travelling through Budalur on Monday.

The demonstrators led by the Union secretary, R.Ramachandran besieged the vehicles as a mark of protest against the ongoing pipeline laying works at Vendaiyampatti, Rayamundanpatti, Navalur and Surakudipatti hamlets in Budalur taulk. Police and revenue officials held talks with the agitators, who later withdrew their agitation by around 8 p.m.

