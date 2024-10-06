ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicle with fake registration number seized in Sirkazhi, four arrested

Published - October 06, 2024 09:04 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Sirkazhi police arrested four individuals and seized a vehicle bearing a fake registration number during a routine vehicle check on Saturday.

The operation followed a complaint filed by Ayyappan, a resident of Pillai Thiruvachalam in Karaikal, who noticed a vehicle using the same registration number as his own while driving through Sirkazhi. Ayyappan, who was returning from Puducherry in his car, saw another car ahead of him with the identical registration number.

Suspicious, he followed the vehicle and stopped it near a hotel in Sirkazhi. Upon questioning the occupants about the registration number, Mr. Ayyappan was reportedly assaulted and threatened by the four men before they fled in the vehicle.

Following his complaint, the Sirkazhi police launched an investigation. During a routine vehicle check on Saturday near Kovilpathu bypass, a car without a registration plate was intercepted by the police. Upon searching the vehicle, officers found a registration plate matching Ayyappan’s number plate under the driver’s seat.

The four occupants, identified as Mano, Satchidanandam, Balaguru, and Madan Singh, were arrested in connection with the earlier assault and for using a fake registration number. The vehicle was seized, and the suspects were remanded in judicial custody.

Mayiladuthurai district police have intensified vehicle checks in the region, with Superintendent of Police G. Stalin urging motorists to carry proper documents and comply with traffic regulations. He warned that strict action would be taken against those violating the law.

