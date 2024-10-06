GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vehicle with fake registration number seized in Sirkazhi, four arrested

Published - October 06, 2024 09:04 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Sirkazhi police arrested four individuals and seized a vehicle bearing a fake registration number during a routine vehicle check on Saturday.

The operation followed a complaint filed by Ayyappan, a resident of Pillai Thiruvachalam in Karaikal, who noticed a vehicle using the same registration number as his own while driving through Sirkazhi. Ayyappan, who was returning from Puducherry in his car, saw another car ahead of him with the identical registration number.

Suspicious, he followed the vehicle and stopped it near a hotel in Sirkazhi. Upon questioning the occupants about the registration number, Mr. Ayyappan was reportedly assaulted and threatened by the four men before they fled in the vehicle.

Following his complaint, the Sirkazhi police launched an investigation. During a routine vehicle check on Saturday near Kovilpathu bypass, a car without a registration plate was intercepted by the police. Upon searching the vehicle, officers found a registration plate matching Ayyappan’s number plate under the driver’s seat.

The four occupants, identified as Mano, Satchidanandam, Balaguru, and Madan Singh, were arrested in connection with the earlier assault and for using a fake registration number. The vehicle was seized, and the suspects were remanded in judicial custody.

Mayiladuthurai district police have intensified vehicle checks in the region, with Superintendent of Police G. Stalin urging motorists to carry proper documents and comply with traffic regulations. He warned that strict action would be taken against those violating the law.

Published - October 06, 2024 09:04 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.