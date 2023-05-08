ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicle driver dies as boulders cave in stone quarry in Pudukottai

May 08, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old youth driving an excavator in a stone quarry died after a portion of mud and boulders suddenly caved and fell on the vehicle at Killukulavaipatti village in Pudukottai district on Sunday. The police identified the deceased as K. Lakshmanan of Kattupatti. Police sources said Lakshmanan was driving the excavator inside the stone quarry in the morning when the incident occurred. He was trapped inside the vehicle which was covered by the debris and died. The body was retrieved and sent to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital. Police are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US