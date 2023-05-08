HamberMenu
Vehicle driver dies as boulders cave in stone quarry in Pudukottai

May 08, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old youth driving an excavator in a stone quarry died after a portion of mud and boulders suddenly caved and fell on the vehicle at Killukulavaipatti village in Pudukottai district on Sunday. The police identified the deceased as K. Lakshmanan of Kattupatti. Police sources said Lakshmanan was driving the excavator inside the stone quarry in the morning when the incident occurred. He was trapped inside the vehicle which was covered by the debris and died. The body was retrieved and sent to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital. Police are investigating.

