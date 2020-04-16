Vegetables at doorsteps a big hit

Thanks to the good patronage, the Tiruchi Corporation has intensified distribution of vegetables at cost price to the doorsteps of its residents.

The move is aimed at preventing the people to venture out to buy vegetables at vegetable markets, where the authorities find it difficult to enforce personal distancing.

Initially the bags were priced at ₹150 a bag when the initiative was launched about two weeks ago. The price has now been slashed to ₹100 a bag. Each bag contains 11 types of vegetables, including drumstick, tomato, brinjal, carrot, coconut and green chilli. Prior to the commencement of the distribution, the Corporation purchases vegetables at the Gandhi Market and involves its workers to weigh them and filled in bags.

The response was not well in the initial stage. However, it is said that it has received good patronage since the price was slashed. Most buyers feel that the vegetables are cheaper than in temporary markets or grocery stores.

The Corporation workers, who have spanned out in all 65 wards, visit their respective wards in the morning. The target for each ward is to sell 200 bags. The workers deputed for vegetable distribution complete it within two hours.

A senior official of the Corporation said that it was one among the attempts to limit the crowds at vegetable markets. The initiative would be stepped up in all containment areas in the city.