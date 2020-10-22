Vegetable traders to suspend business for three days

Tiruchi

The wholesale and retail traders of Gandhi Market, who presently operate from G. Corner and temporary markets in different parts of the city, on Thursday decided not to transact business for three days beginning Sunday, urging the State government to take steps to vacate the interim injunction against the reopening of the Gandhi Market.

Speaking to reporters at G. Corner grounds, Ve. Govindarajulu, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu, said that representatives of 27 associations of traders of Gandhi market had unanimously decided to suspend their trade from Sunday to Tuesday. It was mainly to highlight the sufferings of the traders, who operate from G. Corner and other places after the closure of Gandhi Market from March 27. The hearing on the case against the reopening of Gandhi Market had been slated for October 28 in the Madurai bench of Madras High Court. The State government should file an affidavit to reopen the Gandhi Market. To press the demand for reopening the market, all vegetable, flower and fruits traders in Tiruchi would shut their business.

“We apprehend that the Tiruchi district administration is favouring the litigant. It should respect the sentiments of nearly 2,500 traders. The Gandhi Market should be opened immediately. We hope that the State government would respect the sentiments of traders. It should take sincere steps to vacate the interim injunction so as to reopen the market,” Mr. Govindarajulu said.

The future course of action of traders would depend upon the court proceedings. If favourable decision was not taken, the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu would take a call on a State-wide agitation.