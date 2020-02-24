Vegetable traders oppose unregulated weekly shandies

Protesting against unregulated weekly shandies mushrooming in the area, the vegetable and fruit traders of East Adayavalanjan Street in Srirangam on Monday staged a protest in front of the Collector’s Office.

As many as 150 traders participated in the protest. R. Govindaraj, president of the Srirangam Vegetable and Fruits Traders Welfare Association, led the agitation.

Pointing out the sudden emergence of weekly shandies at Geethapuram on Thursdays and on Theppakula Street on Mondays, Mr. Govindaraj said that an individual had been organising the shandies without any permission from the Corporation.

Poor sales

Since the start of the unregulated weekly shandies, the sale of vegetables and fruits for the traders of East Adayavalanjan Street was severely hit.

They had been suffering huge loss.

Most of the pavement traders have been paying rent to the Corporation.

Unable to bear the loss, the traders submitted a petition to the Assistant Commissioner of Srirangam on December 26 and the Collector on February 10, demanding action against the unregulated weekly market. But, no action has been taken on the petitions, Mr. Govindaraj said.

Peace talk to be held

The traders later met Collector S. Sivarasu and aired their grievances.

Following this, he told the traders that peace talks would be held soon to find an amicable solution to the issue.