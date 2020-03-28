Vegetable sales to take place at 8 places in Karur

Traders would be allowed to set shops to sell vegetables at eight places in Karur town from Saturday to ease congestion at the markets, Transport Minister M. R.Vijayabhaskar said here on Friday.

Traders can sell vegetables at the Thiruvalluvar grounds, near Vengamedu MGR Statue, near Kulathupalayam weekly shandy, near Pasupathypalayam bus stand, Gandhigramam grounds, Velusamypuram on Erode Road, in front of Government Arts College in Thanthonrimalai and on Sengunthapuram Main Road.

The Minister made the announcement after inspecting the Uzhavar Sandhai and Kamaraj Nagar market in the town on Friday to check the availability of vegetables and the measures taken to ensure personal distancing among consumers.

Urging consumers to maintain one metre distance while queuing up to purchase vegetables at the market, Mr.Vijayabhaskar said markings for personal distancing have been made at the sites designated for sale of vegetables.

He also assured that all necessary support would be made for transport of essential commodities including medicines, groceries and other essential items from neighbouring districts.

Collector T. Anbalagan and other officials accompanied the Minister.

Perambalur

Meanwhile, Perambalur Collector V. Santha has announced that groceries and vegetable shops in the district would be allowed to function from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Uzhavar Sandhais in the district will function from 6 a.m.to 9 a.m. only, she said in a press release and urged people to avoid overcrowding at the shops.