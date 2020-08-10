Vegetable retailers seek turn system

THANJAVUR

Traders engaged in retailing of vegetables at the Wholesale and Anna Vegetable Retail Market Complex at Kumbakonam have pleaded that they be allowed to commence their operation in the complex on a turn system.

In a memorandum submitted to Collector M.Govinda Rao here on Monday, the retailers said that around 250 of them were doing business at the complex for more than two decades.

As they were not allowed to carry out their business from March 30 in view of the pandemic, they were facing severe financial hardship over the past five months.

Hence, the traders pleaded that they be allowed to resume their business on a shift basis in the vegetable market complex by suggesting that a batch of 100 to 125 traders be allowed to open their business for one week and the next batch during the subsequent week in order to comply with the social distancing norms to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.