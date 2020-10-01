Vegetable prices soar in Tiruchi

Tiruchi

01 October 2020 19:47 IST

Due to issues in storing the produce at temporary markets, traders were buying less

A sharp rise in prices of vegetables has caused concern among consumers in Tiruchi.

The Tiruchi market usually sees heavy arrival of vegetables mainly from hill areas and the districts situated along the Western Ghats in the State including Dindigul, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and Ooty. Since, people in general avoid conducting marriages in the Tamil month of Puratasi, the sale of vegetables is too limited only to household buyers and hoteliers. Since educational institutions have been closed for more than six months, there are no bulk purchase of vegetables for hostels too.

However, prices of most vegetables, except for tomatoes, have gone up in the market. A kilo of shallots was being sold at ₹80 in the retail grocery stores on Thursday, while it was being sold at ₹60 -70 a kg in the temporary vegetable markets and the Uzhavar Sandhai at Anna Nagar. Carrot and beans were quoted at ₹70 and ₹60 a kg, respectively. Ladies fingers, beetroot, big onion and ‘nookal’ were being sold at ₹40 a kg. A bunch of coriander leaves was selling at ₹25.

“Vegetable prices are abnormally high in the wholesale market in Tiruchi during the current month. We sell small onions at ₹80 a kg with a margin of ₹10 a kg. Customers, who are well versed with the price dynamics of vegetables in different seasons question us for high cost of vegetables,” says Manikandan, a grocery trader in Cantonment.

Enquiries with the Gandhi market traders, who operate from G. Corner and temporary markets after the closure of Gandhi market in view of the spread of COVID-19, revealed that the high rates were limited only to markets in Tiruchi. There was no problem on the supply side as yield of vegetables was near normal in production centres. But, traders in Tiruchi preferred to receive just half of the usual volume. Logistic issues in storing vegetables at the temporary markets was said to have prevented traders to receive the actual load from the supply side.

“We do not have space to store vegetables at the temporary markets. Many traders suffered huge loss as the unsold stock kept in open places got drenched in the recent rain and subsequently rotten. Hence, the traders have restricted the arrival, thereby causing spurt in prices of vegetables in the current month,” says M. K. Kamalakannan, a trader in Tiruchi.