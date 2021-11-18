Vegetable prices shoot up in Tiruchi market

Tiruchi

Vegetable prices have gone up sharply in Tiruchi market due to a dip in arrivals. The prices of tomato, brinjal and ‘avarai’ were quoted at ₹110 per kg in the retail markets on Thursday.

While the price of brinjal was hovering around ₹100 a kg over the last two weeks, the rate of tomato and ‘avarai’ has gone up by ₹50 a kg within a week.

According to market sources, one kg of tomato was sold for ₹30 in the retail market in the last week of October. It went up gradually in the first week of November on the eve of Deepavali. The traders had then cited the heavy demand during the festival season as the reason for the rise in prices of tomato. But, it continued to show an upward trend even after the festival season. It touched ₹100 a kg two days ago. The customers had to pay ₹110 for a kg on Thursday.

In the wholesale market, one kg of tomato was quoted at ₹80 to ₹90 on Thursday.

Traders cited heavy rain as the main reason for the rise in prices of tomato. The Gandhi Market, the wholesale market in Tiruchi, generally received tomato loads from Dindigul, Sembatti, Oddanchathiram, Pollachi and Manapparai. Tomato from Bengaluru also caters to at least 50% of the demand.

But, the arrival from the supply centres has come down by 50%. There is hardly any arrival from Pollachi and Manapparai. It is said that continuous rain had hit the standing tomato crop in various parts of the State.

“The extended spell of the seasonal rain has hit the supply chain. There is a gap between demand and supply. The dip in arrival has shot up the prices too,” says M. K. Kamalakannan, a wholesale trader at Gandhi Market. He adds that prices of almost all vegetables including carrot, beans, beetroot, ladies finger have also been ruling high.

Mr. Kamalakannan said that the prices might continue to remain high for 10 more days. They might come down from the first week of December.