Vegetable markets functioning at bus stands to close from today

Tiruchi

31 May 2020 20:25 IST

Textile showrooms and jewellery marts get ready for business

The temporary vegetable markets at the Central Bus Stand and Chathiram Bus Stand will function at Uzhavar Sandhai at Anna Nagar and St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School ground respectively from Monday.

The move comes in the wake of resumption of bus service. The temporary markets were set up at various places including Central Bus Stand and Chathiram Bus Stands after the temporary closure of Gandhi Market. It was closed to prevent large-scale gathering of people to buy vegetables. Similarly, all Uzhavar Sandhais (Farmer’s Market) in the district were also temporarily closed from the third week of March. The Uzhavar Sandhais at Anna Nagar, Subramaniapuram and K.K. Nagar were also closed.

To facilitate the people to buy vegetables and fruits at different places, the district administration had opened temporary markets. In the absence of public transport, the bays at the bus stands were permitted for occupation by traders. The farmers, who used to bring vegetables for Uzhavar Sandhai, too, started selling vegetables at temporary markets.

With the resumption of bus service, it has been announced that the temporary market at Central Bus Stand will not function from Monday. Instead, the Uzhavar Sandhi at Anna Nagar will be opened. Similarly, the temporary market at Chathiram Bus Stand will function from neighbouring playground of St. Joseph/s Higher Secondary School.

Collector S. Sivarasu told The Hindu that the Uazhavar Sandhai at Anna Nagar would start functioning from Monday. Farmers have to ensure social distancing while dealing with customers. They would have to wear masks. Action would be taken against those visiting markets without wearing a mask, he said.

As far as opening of Gandhi Market was concerned, the Collector said that the status quo would continue until further notice. The temporary wholesale market at G.Corner would continue at least for a week. Depending upon the emerging situation, a decision would be taken. Meanwhile, with decks cleared for opening of big textile showrooms, utensil showrooms and jewellery marts, the traders are set to resume business from Monday. They have been asked to restrict the customers so as to prevent over crowding.

To enforce the restrictions, a leading textile showroom on NSB road has drawn circles in front of the showroom.

Many of them have decided to screen customers for fever before entry.