Tiruchirapalli

Vegetable markets functioning at bus stands to close from today

Circles to maintain social distance have been drawn in front of showrooms on NSCB Road in Tiruchi as they get ready to open shop on Monday.

Circles to maintain social distance have been drawn in front of showrooms on NSCB Road in Tiruchi as they get ready to open shop on Monday.   | Photo Credit: M_SRINATH

Textile showrooms and jewellery marts get ready for business

The temporary vegetable markets at the Central Bus Stand and Chathiram Bus Stand will function at Uzhavar Sandhai at Anna Nagar and St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School ground respectively from Monday.

The move comes in the wake of resumption of bus service. The temporary markets were set up at various places including Central Bus Stand and Chathiram Bus Stands after the temporary closure of Gandhi Market. It was closed to prevent large-scale gathering of people to buy vegetables. Similarly, all Uzhavar Sandhais (Farmer’s Market) in the district were also temporarily closed from the third week of March. The Uzhavar Sandhais at Anna Nagar, Subramaniapuram and K.K. Nagar were also closed.

To facilitate the people to buy vegetables and fruits at different places, the district administration had opened temporary markets. In the absence of public transport, the bays at the bus stands were permitted for occupation by traders. The farmers, who used to bring vegetables for Uzhavar Sandhai, too, started selling vegetables at temporary markets.

With the resumption of bus service, it has been announced that the temporary market at Central Bus Stand will not function from Monday. Instead, the Uzhavar Sandhi at Anna Nagar will be opened. Similarly, the temporary market at Chathiram Bus Stand will function from neighbouring playground of St. Joseph/s Higher Secondary School.

Collector S. Sivarasu told The Hindu that the Uazhavar Sandhai at Anna Nagar would start functioning from Monday. Farmers have to ensure social distancing while dealing with customers. They would have to wear masks. Action would be taken against those visiting markets without wearing a mask, he said.

As far as opening of Gandhi Market was concerned, the Collector said that the status quo would continue until further notice. The temporary wholesale market at G.Corner would continue at least for a week. Depending upon the emerging situation, a decision would be taken. Meanwhile, with decks cleared for opening of big textile showrooms, utensil showrooms and jewellery marts, the traders are set to resume business from Monday. They have been asked to restrict the customers so as to prevent over crowding.

To enforce the restrictions, a leading textile showroom on NSB road has drawn circles in front of the showroom.

Many of them have decided to screen customers for fever before entry.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 8:27:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/vegetable-markets-functioning-at-bus-stands-to-close-from-today/article31716898.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY