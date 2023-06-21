Veeranampatti Temple, which was sealed following objection to entry of Dalits, reopens; people of all castes offer worship

June 21, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KARUR

The Sri Kaliamman Temple at Veeranampatti near Kulithalai in Karur district, which was recently sealed after caste Hindus objected to the entry of a Dalit, was reopened on Wednesday and people of all castes, including Dalits, were allowed to offer worship.

The village witnessed tension for over two weeks since Caste Hindus forcefully prevented a Dalit from entering the temple on June 6. Irked by the incident, the Dalit women of the village staged a sit-in protest near the temple. Caste Hindus launched a counter protest, which led to an acrimonious situation between the two groups. While the Dalits insisted on their right to enter the temple, the caste Hindus refused to entertain their demand by claiming that the temple belonged to a community residing in eight hamlets near Veeranampatti, prompting the revenue officials to seal the temple on June 8. Condemning the decision, the residents of Veeranampatti and seven other villages blocked the traffic on Thogamalai and Palayam road.

To break the impasse, revenue and police officials held several rounds of talks with the two groups. Subsequently, Collector T. Prabhushankar and Superintendent of Police E. Sundaravathanam held negotiations between them on June 14.

Mr. Prabhushankar made it clear that the temple could be opened only when the Dalits were allowed entry. The representatives of caste Hindus, thereafter, agreed to allow them to enter the temple.

Following this, the temple was reopened for regular pujas on Wednesday. Led by the Collector and the Superintendent of Police, the residents of Veeranampatti offered a special prayer.

Mr. Prabhushankar said it was great to see people of all castes offering prayers at the temple. The difference of opinion had been sorted out. The people had set an example in ensuring equality, he said.