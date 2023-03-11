ADVERTISEMENT

Veeramani seeks ‘clear decision’ on NLC land acquisition issue

March 11, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The State government should take a “clear decision” on NLC land acquisition to prevent the issue from escalating into a political rebellion, Dravidar Kazhagam leader K. Veeramani said here on Saturday.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr. Veeramani urged the government to come out with a clear stand on the issue since NLC had failed in its commitment to extend job opportunities to those whose lands were acquired in the past.

Stating that the protests against NLC land acquisition were appropriate, he wanted the government to find a solution to the impasse by ensuring that NLC fulfils its obligation of providing job opportunities to the land owners without fail.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Governor R. N. Ravi returning the Bill that sought to ban online gambling, Mr. Veeramani said it was not in the ambit of the Governor to ascertain whether an Act was legally tenable or not. It was for the courts to decide.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US