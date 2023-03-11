Veeramani seeks ‘clear decision’ on NLC land acquisition issue

March 11, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The State government should take a “clear decision” on NLC land acquisition to prevent the issue from escalating into a political rebellion, Dravidar Kazhagam leader K. Veeramani said here on Saturday.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr. Veeramani urged the government to come out with a clear stand on the issue since NLC had failed in its commitment to extend job opportunities to those whose lands were acquired in the past.

Stating that the protests against NLC land acquisition were appropriate, he wanted the government to find a solution to the impasse by ensuring that NLC fulfils its obligation of providing job opportunities to the land owners without fail.

On Governor R. N. Ravi returning the Bill that sought to ban online gambling, Mr. Veeramani said it was not in the ambit of the Governor to ascertain whether an Act was legally tenable or not. It was for the courts to decide.