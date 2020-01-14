‘Vedupari’ event held at Srirangam temple

TIRUCHI

A large number of devotees witnessed the ‘Thirumangaimannan Vedupari,’ a holy ritual held as part of the 21-day Vaikunta Ekadasi festival, at the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple on Monday.

The event is held on the eighth day celebrations of the “Iraapathu” of the Vaikunta Ekadasi to mark the divine blessing of the Lord to Thirumangaimannan who comes to rob the valuables of Lord Narayana and his consort. The function began after the processional deity Namperumal was brought on “Kuthirai Vaganam” (golden horse) on the ‘Manalveli’ inside the temple premises marking the commencement of the event.

One of the bamboo poles on which the deity was taken in a fast paced procession (Vaiyali Vagaira Kandarulal) suddenly broke causing a flutter. The idol was thereafter taken to the Thousand Pillar Mandapam where special rituals were performed. The event continued thereafter, said the authorities.