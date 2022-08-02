Tiruchirapalli

Stranded Sri Lankan fishermen rescued by Indian counterparts

Special Correspondent VEDARANYAM August 02, 2022 20:18 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 20:18 IST

Two Sri Lankan fishermen who were stranded in the sea after their boat capsized were rescued by their Indian counterparts off Vedaranyam coast on Tuesday morning.

The rescued fishermen, belonging to Palaly, were identified as V. Janardanan, 22, and V. Jesikaran. They were found clinging on to plastic containers near the International Maritime Border Line. On landing, the rescued fishermen were handed over to the Vedaranyam Marine Police.

Police sources said the duo would be remanded in custody after questioning.

